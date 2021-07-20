Hackney Empire unveils 2021 pantomime details and cast

Details and cast have been revealed for Hackney Empire's 2021 show – Jack and the Beanstalk.

Running from 20 November to 2 January 2022, the venue's regular festive affair will be directed by award-winning performer Clive Rowe, alongside panto vet Tony Whittle.

Both Rowe and Whittle will also star in the show, joined by Kat B as Simple Simon, Zoe Curlett as Fenella Fleshcreep, Julie Jupp as Fairy Fusia, Ellie Ruiz Rodriguez as Jill Higginbottom and Rochelle Sherona as Jack Trot.

The venue's artistic and executive directors Yamin Choudury and Jo Hemmant said: "We are over the moon at the thought that panto will be happening at Hackney Empire this year. Seeing our beautiful theatre full of our wonderful audiences and friends once again will be amazing. We look forward to welcoming you in true Hackney Empire style – oh yes we do!"

Further casting and creative team members are to be revealed.