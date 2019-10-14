God's Dice at the Soho Theatre: in rehearsals with Alan Davies, Alexandra Gilbreath and David Baddiel

WhatsOnStage went into rehearsals for new play God's Dice, which stars Alan Davies and explores the existence of God from a scientific perspective.

Joining Davies in the world premiere of David Baddiel's comedy will be Alexandra Gilbreath, Nitin Ganatra, Leila Mimmack and Adam Strawford.

It is directed by James Grieve, with set and costume design by Lucy Osborne, lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Dominic Kennedy and video design by Ash J Woodward. God's Dice runs from Thursday 24 October to Saturday 30 November.