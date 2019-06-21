Girl from the North Country returns to the West End ahead of Broadway run

Conor McPherson's play with songs by Bob Dylan Girl from the North Country is due to open at the Gielgud Theatre in the West End.

The show will run from 10 December 2019 to 1 February 2020 following a run at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, Toronto and prior to the Broadway production opening in March 2020.

Casting for the show has been announced, and will feature Daniel Bailey (ensemble), Colin Bates (Gene Laine), Katie Brayben (Elizabeth Laine), Anna Jane Casey (Mrs Burke), Nicholle Cherrie (ensemble), David Ganly (Mr Burke), Simon Gordon (ensemble), Steffan Harri (Elias Burke), David Haydn (ensemble), Rachel John (Mrs Neilsen), Sidney Kean (Mr Perry), Finbar Lynch (Reverend Marlowe), Donald Sage Mackay (Nick Laine), Gloria Obianyo (Marianne), Ferdy Roberts (Dr Walker), Wendy Somerville (ensemble), Gemma Sutton (Katherine Draper), Shaq Taylor (Joe Scott) and Alan Vicary (ensemble).

Girl from the North Country originally opened at the Old Vic in 2017 and transferred to the Noël Coward Theatre in December 2017. The show won the Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical and Best Supporting Actress in a Musical. It was also nominated for Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music and Best Actor.

The piece is set in 1934 in a guesthouse in the heartland of America where wayward souls pass in and out of each other's lives. Dylan's songs are reimagined by playwright McPherson, who also directs the piece. The show features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith, orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson, lighting design by Mark Henderson, sound design by Simon Baker, movement direction by Lucy Hind and casting by Jessica Ronane CDG.