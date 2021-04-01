Georgie Henley to star in new Philip Ridley play, streamed live from Southwark Playhouse

A new Philip Ridley play will be streamed from Southwark Playhouse later this month.

Directed by Wiebke Green and produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, the piece, Tarantula, will star Georgie Henley (Angry), who appeared in another Ridley show back in 2017.

The show will run three times, on 30 April and twice on 1 May, with the matinee show on 1 May supplied with captions.

The piece follows a young girl, Toni, just after she has her first kiss.

Ridley is known for a plethora of shows including The Pitchfork Disney, The Fastest Clock in the Universe and Radiant Vermin.