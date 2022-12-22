Further shows reschedule performances due to rail strikes

As WhatsOnStage previously reported last week, stage shows are having to display a degree of pragmatism in the face of ongoing rail strikes.

A variety of productions have had to reschedule performance times, including Les Misérables, Six and the David Tennant-led drama Good – you can see our list here.

Further productions have now announced new times ahead of the next strike beginning at 6pm on 24 December. Matilda The Musical has announced it will begin at 1pm rather than 2pm. Elf the Musical has also moved its Dominion Theatre festive performance time to 1.30pm.

Disney has put out the following statement: "the matinee of Disney's The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre, London on 24 December will now start at 12.30pm. This earlier start time is being put in place to help our audience, cast, crew and the theatre team to be able to travel home in good time on Christmas Eve."

They join the following:

– Good will start at 1.30pm on 24 December (rather than the previously announced 2.30pm) because of the strike.

– Jersey Boys' previously announced 2.30pm Saturday matinee on 24 December will start at 1.30pm.

– Wicked's normal 2.30pm Saturday matinee will now start at 12.30pm on 24 December.

– Best of Enemies will begin its Christmas Eve performance at 1pm rather than the usual 2.30pm Saturday matinee slot.

– Les Misérables' matinees on 24 and 31 December will start at 1.00pm, rather than the 2.30pm that they normally kick off.

– The Phantom of the Opera's matinees on 24 and 31 December will kick off at 1pm, rather than the usual schedule of 2.30pm.

– Disney's Newsies has brought forwards its previously announced 2.30pm Christmas Eve show in Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre to 1pm.

– Six has moved its previously set 24 December performance forward from 4pm to 2pm.

– Pretty Woman will begin its 24 December performance at 1pm, with a New Year's Eve performance at 1.30pm.

– Witness for the Prosecution has rescheduled its Christmas Eve performance to 1.00pm.

– The Mousetrap has moved its Christmas Eve performance forward to 1.30pm.

Basically – make sure you check your show's timetable just in case!