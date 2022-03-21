Further cast for The Color Purple movie revealed

A number of additional names have been added to the eagerly anticipated film version of The Color Purple.

The musical premiered on Broadway in 2005 and features a book by Marsha Norman and music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray. It is set to embark on its first tour of English and Welsh venues from September.

Previously revealed in the film version are Fantasia as Celie, Danielle Brooks as Sofia, Taraji P Henson as Shug Avery, Colman Domingo as Mister and Corey Hawkins as Harpo. Halle Bailey will play Young Nettie with H.E.R. playing Squeak.

Joining will be Louis Gossett Jr as Ol' Mister, with Tony Award-winner David Alan Grier as Reverend Avery and Tamela Mann as First Lady, while Deon Cole will play Alfonso. Phylicia Mpasi will play Young Celie and Stephen Hill joins as Buster.

Marcus Gardley has penned the screenplay and Blitz Bazawule will direct, with the film set for release on 20 December 2023. Based on the novel by Alice Walker, The Color Purple tells the story of Celie, a young Black woman living in rural Georgia who becomes estranged from her beloved sister, is forcibly wed to an older widower, and becomes smitten with Shug Avery — all in the first act.