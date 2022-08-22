Full casting for John Gabriel Borkman with Simon Russell Beale announced

Full casting has been revealed for the previously postponed production of John Gabriel Borkman at the Bridge Theatre, adapted from Ibsen by Lucinda Coxon.

Already announced in the show are Simon Russell Beale in the title role, Clare Higgins as Gunhild Borkman and Lia Williams as Ella Rentheim. They will be joined by Sebastian De Souza as Erhart Borkman, Daisy Ou as Frida Foldal, Laila Rouass as Fanny Wilton and Michael Simkins as Wilhelm Foldal.

The production is directed by Nicholas Hytner with set designs by Anna Fleischle, costume designs by Liam Bunster, lighting by James Farncombe and sound by Gareth Fry.

Telling the tale of a businessman who loses his reputation and fortune after being convicted of fraud, John Gabriel Borkman will have its first performance at the Bridge Theatre on 24 September 2022, with opening night on 29 September 2022 and the final performance on 26 November 2022.

Tickets are available at exclusive prices below.