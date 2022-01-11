Full cast for Tim Walker's Bloody Difficult Women at Riverside Studios revealed

Casting is now complete for the upcoming world premiere of Bloody Difficult Women.

Appearing in the production will be Calum Finlay (as Max Guilden), Amara Karan (as Gina Miller), Edmund Kingsley (as Alan Miller), Graham Seed (as Sir Hugh Rosen), Jessica Turner (as Theresa May) and Andrew Woodall (as Paul Dacre).

Written by Tim Walker and directed by Stephen Unwin, the brand-new political drama explores the power struggle – and subsequent court case – between two determined women: Gina Miller and Theresa May.

The creative team also includes designer Nicky Shaw, lighting designer David Howe and sound designer John Leonard.

Produced by Wind of Changein association with Cahoots Theatre Company, the piece is scheduled to run at Riverside Studios from 24 February to 26 March.



