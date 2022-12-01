Full cast for The Great British Bake Off Musical in the West End announced

Complete casting has now been revealed for The Great British Bake Off Musical, which opens in the West End early next year.

Based on the seminal TV series that pits aspiring bakers against one another across a series of culinary challenges, the musical was first seen at the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham, where it opened to a hearty review from WhatsOnStage.

Joining the previously revealed cast members (announced here) will be Haydn Gwynne (Anything Goes, Billy Elliot the Musical) as Bake Off judge Pam Lee.

Also cast in the show are Zoe Birkett (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) playing comedy presenter Kim, alongside Grace Mouat (Legally Blonde, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella) as contestant Izzy.

Georgie Westall (A Christmas Carol), Stuart Hickey (Come From Away) and Jamil Abbasi (making his West End debut) will join the show as understudies, while Aanya Shah, Amelie Rouse and Maisy Mein will share the child role of Lily.

The original creative team includes director Rachel Kavanaugh, choreographer Georgina Lamb, set, costume and cake designer Alice Power, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Ben Harrison, orchestrator Tom Curran, musical supervisor Mark Collins, assistant musical director Chris Poon and casting director Jim Arnold.

The show will play a limited 12-week run from 25 February to 13 May 2023, with tickets on sale below.