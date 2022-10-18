Cast for The Great British Bake Off Musical in the West End announced

Initial casting has been revealed for the West End transfer of The Great British Bake Off Musical as it makes its way to the West End.

The show, based on the much-loved TV series of the same name, has this morning announced its plans to run in central London following its world premiere in Cheltenham over the summer.

Set to appear in the show are John Owen-Jones (Les Misèrables, The Phantom of the Opera), reprising his role as silver-fox judge Phil Hollinghurst. Joining him will be Scott Paige (The Addams Family) as a presenter.

Also appearing are those playing the Bake Off contestants: Claire Moore (Mary Poppins), Charlotte Wakefield (The Boy In The Dress), Damian Humbley (Merrily We Roll Along), Catriana Sandison (Evita), Jay Saighal (Hedda Gabler), Michael Cahill (Martin Guerre) and, making his West End debut, Aharon Rayner. More cast will be announced soon.

The original creative team includes choreographer Georgina Lamb, set, costume and cake designer Alice Power, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Ben Harrison, orchestrator Tom Curran, musical supervisor Mark Collins, assistant musical director Chris Poon and casting director Jim Arnold.

