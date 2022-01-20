Full cast for Henry V with Kit Harington at the Donmar Warehouse announced

Full casting has been revealed for the Donmar Warehouse production of Henry V.

Shakespeare's history play about the famous war-monarch opens on 22 February, with previews from 12 February, and runs until 9 April. It will also be broadcast via NTLive.

Led by Eternals star Kit Harington in the titular role, confirmed today are Jude Akuwudike (King of France/ Archbishop of Canterbury/Sir Thomas Erpingham), Seumas Begg (Jamy/Grey/Gloucester), Claire-Louise Cordwell (Bardolph/Bates), Kate Duchêne (Exeter/Constable of France), Olivier Huband (The Dauphin/Ely), Melissa Johns (Mistress Quickly/Williams/Macmorris), David Judge (Nym/Mountjoy), Danny Kirrane (Pistol/Westmoreland), Anoushka Lucas (Katherine/Gower), Adam Maxey (Orléans/Bedford), Steven Meo (Llewellyn/Falstaff), Marienella Phillips (Alice/Cambridge/Salisbury), Joanna Songi (Scroop/Rambures/Harfleur/Governor/York/Burgundy) and Millicent Wong (Chorus/Boy) with Gethin Alderman, Diany Bandza and Thomas Dennis.

Directed by Max Webster, the creative team features designer Fly Davis, lighting designer Lee Curran, sound designer Carolyn Downing, casting director Anna Cooper, video designer Andrzej Goulding, movement director Benoit Swan Pouffer, composer Andrew T Mackay, costume supervisor Lisa Aitken, fight director Kate Waters, dialect coach Fabien Enjalric, military consultant Tom Leigh and resident assistant director Dadiow Lin.

The production will also hire "CATALYST" scheme creatives to assist the production – made up of those underrepresented both at the Donmar and in the wider industry. The show's team will feature Liam Francis as assistant movement director, Roisin Jenner as assistant designer, Jamie Lu as assistant sound designer and Abi Turner as assistant lighting designer.