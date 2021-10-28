National Theatre Live to broadcast Kit Harington's Henry V, Hex, Leopoldstadt and The Book of Dust

National Theatre Live is back in action!

On 27 January 2022, a captured performance of Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt will be screened in UK cinemas (plus some international locations), followed on 17 February 2022 by a live broadcast stage version of Philip Pullman's The Book of Dust – La Belle Sauvage (with an international broadcast on 7 April).

Into March, a captured performance of the National's new musical Hex, starring Rosalie Craig and Tamsin Carroll, will be broadcast on 17 March 2022 (internationally on 5 May), while the quartet of new screenings will conclude with the Donmar Warehouse's production of Henry V starring Kit Harington. Max Webster's production will have a domestic release on 21 April, followed by an international release on 2 June.

Lisa Burger, Executive Director and Joint Chief Executive of the National Theatre, said: "I am delighted to announce the return to cinemas of National Theatre Live with four new productions bringing the best of British theatre back into cinemas. Over the last year, while theatres and cinemas have been closed around the world, it's been brilliant to share National Theatre Live recordings through National Theatre at Home.

"The audience response has shown us the huge appetite for these productions which now stretch back over 12 years. But it's so great to be able to share theatre as a communal experience in cinemas once again. So, whether you come to watch a show live on the South Bank, visit a venue across the UK, book into your local cinema or tune in from home, there are now more ways than ever to experience the National's work."