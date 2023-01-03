Full cast for A Doll's House with Jessica Chastain announced

Full casting has been revealed for A Doll's House with Jessica Chastain on Broadway.

Tony nominee Arian Moayed (Succession) will star as Torvald Helmer opposite the previously announced Chastain in the forthcoming production, which is set to begin previews at the Hudson Theatre on 13 February ahead of a 9 March opening night. Tickets for the limited engagement are on sale through to 4 June.

Amy Herzog (Mary Jane) has penned a new English-language version of the 1879 drama about desperate housewife Nora Helmer (Chastain), who works very hard to maintain the illusion of domestic bliss for her husband (Moayed) – until she doesn't. A press release claims, "Herzog will make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theatre."

Jamie Lloyd had previously been set to direct Chastain in a version of the show in the West End, with plans then derailed for the production by the pandemic.

Moayed, who was last seen on Broadway in The Humans, will be joined by Jesmille Darbouze as Kristine Linde, Tasha Lawrence as Anne-Marie, Michael Patrick Thornton as Dr. Rank, and Grammy Award winner Okieriete Onaodowan (Hamilton) as Nils Krogstad. Franklin Bongjio, Carey Rebecca Brown, Melisa Soledad Pereyra, and Jose Joaquin Perez will serve as understudies.

Lloyd, who helmed last season's Cyrano at BAM and back in the West End, directs the production. The design team includes Soutra Gilmour (scenic design and costume co-design), Enver Chakartash (costume co-design), Jon Clark (lighting design), and Ben & Max Ringham (sound design). Original music is by Ryuichi Sakamoto and Alva Noto, with choreography by Jennifer Rias.

Tickets for the Broadway show are on sale now.