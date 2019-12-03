Frozen musical in the West End ticket information announced

Frozen in the West End will begin previews in October 2020 with tickets going on sale from January, it has been announced.

With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and book by Jennifer Lee, tickets for the musical go on sale on 6 March – priority booking opens in late January, with groups and schools booking opening on 24 February.

The show is based on the highest grossing animated film of all time, which was released in 2013 and won two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA. Frozen 2 is currently playing in cinemas around the world and has made £27.33 million in the UK and Ireland to date.

The theatre production will be directed by Michael Grandage and will feature choreography by Rob Ashford, set and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry and musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus. The cast is still to be announced.

Frozen opened on Broadway in March 2018 and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Musical. In addition to its West End transfer, the show has recently gone on tour around North America and further productions are set to play in Australia, Japan and Hamburg. The London transfer will open the newly restored Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, which is currently undergoing a £60 million restoration project and has been dark since 5 January 2019 after the closing of 42nd Street. The venue will be renamed The Lane when it reopens.

Audiences are invited to sign up for priority booking by 12 January.