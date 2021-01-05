Frozen songwriters to pen new tunes for WandaVision Marvel TV series

Frozen songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez have penned several songs for the new Disney Plus Marvel Cinematic Universe series WandaVision, premiering January 15.

The series is directed and executive-produced by Matt Shakman, artistic director of the Geffen Playhouse.

"WandaVision is such a cool, strange, one-of-a-kind project," says Lopez. "When the director, Matt Shakman—an old friend from my college days—pitched it to us, we didn't have to think about it. We loved the bright feeling of American sitcoms mixed with the deep sense of unease the story had, and it was a really inviting challenge to help set that tone."

WandaVision is the first Marvel Studios series created for Disney Plus. Blending classic television with the world of Marvel, the show follows the characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany take on the title roles, alongside Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy, and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo.

Lopez and Anderson-Lopez have penned multiple theme songs for several of the nine episodes. The series composer is Christophe Beck.

Frozen will be opening in the West End later this year.

Sign up for Disney Plus here.