Flute Theatre announced as the official charity for the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

Flute Theatre has been announced as the official charity for the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.

Specialising in bringing Shakespearean productions to audiences that wouldn't necessarily be able to experience them, particularly children on the autism spectrum, the company has performed productions across Europe, in countries such as Poland, Romania and the UK.

The company was founded in 2014 and its current artistic director is Kelly Hunter (who was recently made MBE). Hunter previously worked with children with autism during her time at the RSC. A large portion of the company's day-to-day work takes place at the Bush Theatre.

Flute's trustees include Noma Dumezweni, Jane Claire OBE, Luke Shires, David Jobson, Michael Dobson and Talia Rodgers, with collaborators at the Orange Tree and Bridge Theatres in London.

The annual WhatsOnStage Awards are the largest audience-voted awards in the UK. The winners will be revealed at the Awards Concert on 1 March 2020, alongside special one-off performances from leading shows from across the UK. Tickets for the Concert are on sale now. A portion of the ticket price from the night will be given to Flute Theatre.

For the first time in 2020, the awards will air live from 7pm to 10pm on BBC Radio 2, with Elaine Paige and Ken Bruce presenting from the theatre and providing first interviews with winners, nominees and special guests.

You can see the company in action here: