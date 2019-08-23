Five exhilarating reasons to see Once on this Island at Southwark Playhouse





Luke Bayer (Godspell, Fiver, Everybody's Talking About Jamie) has been a huge supporter of the British Theatre Academy and gives us five reasons to see their spectacular musical Once On This Island.





1) The voices

The talent in this show is unreal! The combination of the cast's highly skilled, complementary voices is so uplifting and they're united in telling this beautiful story. They really take you on an emotional journey, not only with their talent and voices but more importantly with heart.





Once On This Island

© Eliza Wilmot





2) To support the future of the West End

It feels belittling to mention the cast's ages because the show is easily of a professional standard, but this is a youth production and we should be encouraging and nurturing young talent. This cast are easily the future of the West End and that future is definitely in safe hands!





Once On This Island

© Eliza Wilmot





3) The music and book

This show is polished to the highest degree. Once On This Island is one of my favourite musicals and as soon as I saw this production I knew I'd have to come back a second time. The score married with the gorgeous book is sublime and due to the racial themes in the story it's a show which resonates with today's audiences - everyone deserves a taste of this tropical extravaganza!





4) The design

You're sat amidst the action so you feel like part of the story. The set invites you into an immersive world you never want to leave and the choreography is inspired and punchy. In fact, the lighting design deserves a standing ovation alone. All the elements together make for an outstanding show!





Once On This Island

© Eliza Wilmot





5) Limited run

This show is only playing until 31 August so if you don't book now you won't get to see it! You can just feel the infectious enthusiasm and passion seep from the stage. I left the theatre on a high and can't wait to see it again.

Plus, WhatsOnStage gave a wonderful four-star review, calling it "an utterly spellbinding revival of a glorious show, and a chance to get the first glimpse at some of the talents of tomorrow" – what are you waiting for?