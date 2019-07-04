Five ABBAsolutely fabulous reasons to see Mamma Mia! The Party at The O2

This sparkling new immersive theatrical and dining experience opens soon, and we cannot wait! With a stellar cast just announced, featuring the likes of Steph Parry (Mamma Mia!) and AJ Bentley (The Band), this promises to be the party event of the summer. We know that after this you'll be chanting "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!" for tickets...





1. You'll be transported to a Greek island

Get away from busy London for an evening and be transported to sunny Greece, where you'll spend the evening in a gorgeous Greek Taverna. No flight necessary – all you need to do is jump on the tube to The O2! Alternatively, add a touch of sparkle to the night by taking the Thames Clippers Party Express, which can be purchased as an add-on for Mamma Mia! The Party ticket holders.





2. The mouth-watering mediterranean meal

This immersive theatre experience serves you an authentic three-course mediterranean meal. You'll be transported straight to that Greek island paradise with every bite.









3. Be in the heart of the action

"Take A Chance" on this thrilling experience, where you'll be right in the middle of all the fun, whilst the show takes place around you.





4. ABBA!

It's your chance to thank ABBA for the music! This spectacular show tells the new story of taverna owner Nikos and his family, accompanied by an ABBA soundtrack where the cast will be performing all of their greatest hits.







© Mamma Mia! The Party





5. You can unleash your "Dancing Queen"!

Did we mention ABBA's music? It's time to unleash your inner "Dancing Queen" at the post-show ABBA disco. Get ready to boogie along to all your favourite ABBA songs and have the night of your life!





If you "Have A Dream" of going, get your tickets now.