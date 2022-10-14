Have a first look at Matthew Bourne's Nutcracker! cinema release

Take a look at Matthew Bourne's Nutcracker! – heading for cinemas this winter!

The show, which was captured during its 2021/22 revival and features Tchaikovsky's much-loved score, received a five-star review from WhatsOnStage.

It is to be screened in more than 225 cinemas across the UK and internationally in the lead up to the festive season, with showings on Tuesday 15 November and Sunday 20 November 2022.

Leading the show are Cordelia Braithwaite as Clara, Harrison Dowzell as Nutcracker, Ashley Shaw as Sugar and Dominic North as Fritz.