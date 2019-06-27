Fiddler on the Roof announces final West End extension

Trevor Nunn's production of Fiddler on the Roof has announced a final extension.

The show will now close on 2 November after having run at the Playhouse Theatre from 21 March. It originally opened at the Menier Chocolate Factory on 6 November.

The production stars Andy Nyman as Tevye, Maria Friedman as Golde and Anita Dobson as Yente.

Joseph Stein, Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick's musical tells of Tevye and his daughters and their unexpected choice of husbands. Songs featured in the show include "Tradition", "Matchmaker, Matchmaker", "Sunrise, Sunset" and "If I Were a Rich Man".

The rest of the show's cast are Nicola Brown (Chava), Harriet Bunton (Hodel), Dermot Canavan (Lazar Wolf), Stewart Clarke (Perchik), Joshua Gannon (Motel), Matthew Hawksley (Fyedka), and Molly Osborne (Tzeitel), as well as Miles Barrow, Sofia Bennett, Philip Bertioli, Lottie Casserley, Elena Cervesi, Lia Cohen, Talia Etherington, Shoshana Ezequiel, Isabella Foat, Fenton Gray, James Hameed, Adam Linstead, Adam Margilewski, Robert Maskell, Benny Maslov, Robyn McIntyre, Gaynor Miles, Ellie Mullane, Tania Newton, Craig Pinder, Valentina Theodoulou and Ed Wade.

In a five star review for WhatsOnStage, Sarah Crompton said: "Nunn and his excellent cast mine the meaning from each word and every note."

Choreography for the show is from Jerome Robbins and Matt Cole, set design from Robert Jones, costume design from Jonathan Lipman, hair and make up from Richard Mawbey, lighting design from Tim Lutkin, sound design from Gregory Clarke, musical supervisions from Paul Bogaev and orchestrations from Jason Carr.