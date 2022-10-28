Festive comedy Ghosted – Another F***ing Christmas Carol to run at The Other Palace

An adults-only panto hit is set for The Other Palace this December.

From the pens of the Above the Stag pantomime creators (who were forced to stop plans when the venue closed earlier this year), the show is a bawdy twist on Dickens' classic performed by four actors.

The plot is described as follows: "Eloisa Scrooge is the world's worst boss, until she's nominated for a Christmas Eve makeover from an exuberant trio of queer ghosts."

Running from 1 to 24 December at The Other Palace, the show is written by Jon Bradfield and Martin Hooper, with lyrics by Bradfield, and direction by Andrew Beckett. Cast and additional creatives are to be announced.

Beckett said today: "You might think London needs another A Christmas Carol like Scrooge needs a lottery ticket but we're bringing you the heart-warming festive favourite like you've never seen it before: funnier, shorter, ruder and camper, yet with everything that we love about Dickens' magical and moving story intact, with a few fun twists along the way."