Faulty Towers – The Dining Experience extends Covid-secure London run

The Faulty Towers – The Dining Experience immersive production may have had to close its kitchen for the time being, but the show has revealed plans to reopen in December and extend its Covid-safe run.

Having opened last month for a limited time and now closed again due to the second lockdown, the show aims to play from 3 to 20 December (once the national lockdown rules are lifted and, hypothetically, England goes back to the "tier" system). It has also extended its run until 28 March 2021.

Heading towards its tenth anniversary, the piece recreates the iconic BBC sitcom of the same name with a variety of improvised gaffs and laughs provided for seated diners on a nightly basis at the Radisson Edwardian in London, alongside a three-course meal.

The company of actors (nine in total in London) are being rotated on a weekly basis to allow for two-week quarantine period between performances.

Dan Wood, Jack Baldwin and Dave Tremaine alternate as "Basil", Kat Mary, Nerine Skinner and Rebecca Norris alternate as "Sybil" and Simon Grujich, Leigh Kelly and Tony Clegg as "Manuel". All cast members wear see-through face masks, to give an extra layer of protection as they interact closely with audience members.

There are also temperature checks, room ventilation and socially distanced seating.