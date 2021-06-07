Exclusive: First listen to From Here: A New British Musical

Exclusive: Listen to a song from From Here: A New British Musical, which premieres next month (1 to 31 July) at Chiswick Playhouse.

Written by Ben Barrow and Lucy Ireland, the song-cycle stars Grace Mouat (Six, & Juliet) and Andrew Patrick-Walker (Bat Out of Hell) alongside Nicola Espallardo and Aidan Harkins.

Directed by Annabelle Hollingdale, it centres on a theme of "where we are and where we're going".

Lucy Ireland said: "We go on a journey with each individual and see how they process their situation and decide to act upon it. This show is timely and relevant to our current situation, but will be timeless in the years to come and therefore suitable for all."

Listen to "Home to You" performed by Nicola Espallardo: