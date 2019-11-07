Everybody's Talking About Jamie celebrates its second birthday in the West End

The Everybody's Talking About Jamie cast and creative team celebrated their second birthday in the West End at the Apollo Theatre last night.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical (Best Actor in a Musical – John McCrea, Best Supporting Actress in a Musical – Lucie Shorthouse and Best New Musical) began previews at the venue on 6 November 2017, after its world premiere run at the Sheffield Crucible from 8 to 25 February that year. The West End show is currently booking until 29 August 2020.

The current cast comprises Layton Williams, Melissa Jacques, Rita Simons, Phil Nichol, Sejal Keshwala, Sabrina Sandhu, Alex Anstey, Marlon G Day, James Gillan, Daniel Jacob, Luke Baker, Tilly La Belle Yengo, Alexander Archer, Zahra Jones, Emily Kenwright, Luke Latchman, Jordan Laviniere, Harriet Payne, Daniel Davids, Marvyn Charles, Rachel Seirian, Adam Taylor, Biancha Syznal, Momar Diagne and Gillian Ford.

Williams will play his final performance as Jamie in the West End on 4 January before leading the new tour from 8 February, which will also star Shane Richie and travel to Sheffield, Edinburgh, Northampton, Birmingham, Canterbury, Newcastle, Brighton, Nottingham, Aberdeen, Llandudno, Southampton, Glasgow, Liverpool, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Woking, Leeds, Salford and Amsterdam.

The show has music by The Feeling's Dan Gillespie Sells, book and lyrics by Tom McRae, direction by Jonathan Butterell, set and costumes by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Kate Prince, lighting by Lucy Carter, sound by Paul Groothuis and video by Luke Halls. Theo Jamieson is the musical supervisor, Richard Weeden the musical director, Will Burton the casting director and George Richmond-Scott the associate director.

The film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie will open in cinemas on 23 October, where Jamie will be played by newcomer Max Harwood. Richard E Grant will take on the role of Hugo/Loco Chanel, with Sarah Lancashire playing Margaret New, Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedge and Shobna Gulati playing Ray after having taken on the role in the West End. The film is directed by Butterell, with MacRae writing the screenplay.