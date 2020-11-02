Everybody's Talking About Jamie moves West End re-opening date to 12 December

In the wake of the newly announced four-week London lockdown, the West End production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie has nudged back its reopening date to 12 November.

In a statement the show has said that: "Ticketholders of performances 28 Nov - 11 Dec will be contacted asap."

The musical first opened at Sheffield Crucible in spring 2017, transferring to the West End later that year. The piece won a number of WhatsOnStage Awards in 2018, including Best New Musical.

The show, which has been in the West End for three years, is inspired by a documentary about Jamie Campbell, who wanted to be a drag queen at the age of 16. It is due to be released as a film in early 2021, with the first trailer now available.

Appearing in the reopening cast will be Noah Thomas, Melissa Jacques, Phil Nichol, Sejal Keshwala, Hiba Elchikhe and Gillian Ford. The show's script and production are set to be adapted to suit Covid-compliancy rules for an initial run of six months, according to reports.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie has music by The Feeling's Dan Gillespie Sells, book and lyrics by Tom McRae, direction by Jonathan Butterell, set and costumes by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Kate Prince, lighting by Lucy Carter, sound by Paul Groothuis and video by Luke Halls. Theo Jamieson is the musical supervisor, Richard Weeden the musical director, Will Burton the casting director and George Richmond-Scott the associate director.

The film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie will open in cinemas in early 2021, where Jamie will be played by newcomer Max Harwood. Richard E Grant will take on the role of Hugo/Loco Chanel, with Sarah Lancashire playing Margaret New, Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedge and Shobna Gulati playing Ray after having taken on the role in the West End. The film is directed by Butterell, with MacRae writing the screenplay.

