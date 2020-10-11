Watch the first Everybody's Talking About Jamie film trailer

The first trailer has been released for the film version of Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

The lead role of Jamie New will be played by Max Harwood, who was selected following an open casting call, with 20 young locals from Sheffield cast in the film.

Richard E Grant (Withnail and I) will take on the role of Hugo / Loco Chanel, with Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley) playing Margaret New, Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) as Miss Hedge and Shobna Gulati playing Ray, after having taken on the role in the West End.

The film is directed by Jonathan Butterell, who directed the original stage show, with Tom MacRae writing the screenplay (MacRae wrote the musical's book).

It is based on the real-life story of Jamie Campbell who decided he wanted to be a drag queen as a teenager and his mother Margaret who supports him. Last year it won three WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical and was nominated for five Olivier Awards.

The film is set to be released next February. Check out the trailer here: