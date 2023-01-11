Eugenius! musical to return to London in new production

Hit musical Eugenius! is set to return in a brand-new form this spring.

The show, penned by Ben Adams and Chris Wilkins, has been seen in many different forms over the years, with productions at The London Palladium and two runs at The Other Palace in Victoria. Billed as a love-letter to comic-book culture and '80s nostalgia, the piece's album has already proved a major hit on streaming platforms.

It was nominated for five WhatsOnStage Awards including Best New Musical in 2019, and in 2020 was streamed online to raise funds for charity.

The new run of the reworked iteration of the show opens in previews at the Turbine Theatre in Battersea on 17 March 2023, with gala nights on 21 and 22 March. The run is set to end on 28 May 2023. Casting and creative team for the musical are to be revealed.