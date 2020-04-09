Emma Rice's Wise Children to be streamed on BBC iPlayer from today

Emma Rice's hit production of Wise Children will be available on iPlayer from today, it has been announced.

Co-produced with the Old Vic, Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Oxford Playhouse and York Theatre Royal, the show will be on the BBC's streaming site for three months. Produced by The Space, the recording is part of the BBC's Culture in Quarantine line-up.

Rice said today: "I dreamt about adapting Angela Carter's Wise Children for years before it became a reality, and, when I finally did make it, it was the first piece I made for my new company. It's a show I carry deep in my heart; a love letter to theatre, to survival, to family and family of choice.

"When The Space commissioned us to film it for the BBC I almost burst with pride! I delight in the fact that we now get to share this glorious story with so many others, and hope that the fun, truth, love and generosity poured into it will find its way into sitting rooms across the country! What feels even more perfect is that we're releasing it now. Today, more than ever, we need the joy, resilience, hope and love of life which runs through the veins of Wise Children. As Nora and Dora Chance, the show's central characters, tell us: "What a joy it is to dance and sing!'. Never has this been more true. We hope you enjoy!"

Directed and staged by Rice, the play is based on Angela Carter's novel of the same name and follows the Chance twins as they enter the world of showbusiness. The play first premiered at London's Old Vic in October 2018 before embarking on a nationwide tour.

The cast of the show includes Sam Archer (Young Peregrine), Ankur Bahl (Young Melchior), Stu Barker (The Band), Omari Douglas (Showgirl Nora), Mirabelle Gremaud (Young Nora), Alex Heane (The Band), Paul Hunter (Melchior Hazard), Melissa James (Showgirl Dora), Bettrys Jones (Young Dora), Patrycja Kujawska (Lady Atalanta/Wheelchair), Etta Murfitt (Nora Chance), Katy Owen (Grandma Chance), Ian Ross (Band Leader), Gareth Snook (Dora Chance) and Mike Shepherd (Peregrine Hazard).

Wise Children the play features designs by Vicki Mortimer, lighting by Malcolm Rippeth, sound and video by Simon Baker and puppetry by Lyndie Wright.

The piece will also be broadcast on the BBC next month.