Dove Cameron, Renée Fleming and the cast of The Light in the Piazza opening night photos

Stars including Carrie Hope Fletcher, Terry Gilliam and Bianca Jagger joined the cast of The Light in the Piazza at the Southbank Centre last night, to celebrate the show's opening.

Dove Cameron stars alongside Renée Fleming, Rob Houchen and Alex Jennings in the piece, which has a book by Craig Lucas, music and lyrics by Adam Guettel and is based on the novel by Elizabeth Spencer.

The musical is a love story set in Florence in the summer of 1953, where Clara Johnson and Fabrizio Naccarelli experience love at first sight but a secret gets in the way of their happiness.

The Tony Award-winning musical is running at the Royal Festival Hall for 20 performances only and is directed by Daniel Evans, designed by Robert Jones with costumes from Brigitte Reiffenstuel. Lighting is by Mark Henderson and sound by Mick Potter, with Opera North playing the score, conducted by Kimberley Grigsby.