Dominik Tiefenthaler joins The Lehman Trilogy for final four weeks

Dominik Tiefenthaler has joined the cast of The Lehman Trilogy for its final four weeks in the West End.

Tiefenthaler takes over the role of Emanuel Lehman from Ben Miles, who he previously understudied, and appears alongside Simon Russell Beale and Adam Godley.

The Lehman Trilogy, which premiered at the National Theatre last year, is written by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power. The production, which runs until 31 August at the Piccadilly Theatre, is directed by Sam Mendes.

Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Ben Miles in The Lehman Trilogy

© Mark Douet

Told in three parts on a single evening, the play weaves through nearly two centuries of the Lehman lineage. Lehman Brothers was established in 1844 New York by a family from Bavaria and had a spectacular collapse into bankruptcy 163 years later.

The Lehman Trilogy features set designs by Es Devlin, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, video design by Luke Halls and lighting design by Jon Clark. It is produced in the West End by the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions.