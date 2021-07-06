Disney to open free pop-up space in Covent Garden

Disney will open up a special pop-up store in the heart of the West End later this month.

Located in Carriage Hall on Floral Street, the space will allow visitors to go behind-the-scenes with masks, props, puppets and more from shows including Frozen, The Lion King, Mary Poppins, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin. There will also be fun activities based on some of the aforementioned shows.

Fiona Pearce, marketing director at Disney Theatrical, said today: "This year, more than ever, it felt important to bring the joy of Disney's stage shows back where they belong in the West End, spotlighting each in our first ever walk-through experience. Free for everyone, this Pop-Up for all ages, is a much-needed dose of fun where guests can enjoy the craft and beauty of our productions. Come, "Be Our Guest"."

The space will open from 22 July, with fans advised to book a timeslot online for free.