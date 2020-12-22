Digital version of Godspell's 50th Anniversary Concert streaming from today

A digital version of Godspell's 50th Anniversary Concert, starring Ruthie Henshall, is being streamed via BroadwayHD from today (22 December).

The concert features Henshall alongside Darren Day - both reprising their roles from the 1993 cast recording - with Sam Tutty, Ria Jones, Jenna Russell, and other West End performers.

Directed by Michael Strassen, the production was recorded in the actors' homes and edited together using "striking visual animations".

Composer Stephen Schwartz said: "Godspell has always been a show that brings joy and hope to audiences. It seems to me this year, we need it more than ever. I hope this beautiful concert of Godspell helps to lift everyone's spirits this holiday season."

Producers Ginger Quiff Media have also announced that in February 2021 they will be re-streaming Little Wars starring Juliet Stevenson, and Falling Stars with Peter Polycarpou and Sally Ann Triplett, which was due to open at the Union Theatre next month. Both will be available via Stream.Theatre.