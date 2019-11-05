Photos: Dominic West attends Death of a Salesman Piccadilly opening

Miranda Cromwell and Marianne Elliott's production of Death of a Salesman has transferred to the West End's Piccadilly Theatre, where it opened last night (4 November 2019).

The show, first seen at the Young Vic Theatre in May this year, stars Wendell Pierce as Willy Loman and Sharon D Clarke as his wife Linda.

They're joined in the cast by Sope Dirisu as Biff Loman, Natey Jones as Happy Loman, Carole Stennett as Miss Forsythe and Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as The Woman and Jenny.

The cast were joined at the aftershow party by stars including Dominic West, who starred alongside Wendell Pierce in The Wire, Famke Janssen, Robert Glenister and Adrian Lester and Lolita Chakrabarti.

Death of a Salesman continues at the Piccadilly until 4 January 2020.

Loading...