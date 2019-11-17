Dear Evan Hansen in the West End: first look photos at Sam Tutty in the musical

Production images have been released for Dear Evan Hansen in the West End.

The lead role of Evan Hansen is played by Sam Tutty, joined by recent graduate Lucy Anderson as Zoe Murphy, Rebecca McKinnis (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as Heidi, graduate Doug Colling as Conor Murphy, Lauren Ward (Matilda) as Cynthia Murphy, Rupert Young (Oklahoma!) as Larry Murphy, Jack Loxton (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as Jared and Nicole Raquel Dennis (Waitress) as Alana.

Sam Tutty (Evan Hansen), Rebecca McKinnis (Heidi Hansen)

© Matthew Murphy

David Breeds (The Girls) cover the roles of Evan, Connor and Jared, Alex Thomas-Smith (Bat Out of Hell) cover the roles of Evan and Jared while Marcus Harman plays the alternate Evan Hansen and cover for Connor and Jared. Haydn Cox (making his West End debut) covers Connor and Jared.

The cast of Dear Evan Hansen

© Matthew Murphy

Tricia Adele-Turner (Dusty) and Hannah Lindsey (The House on Cold Hill) cover Heidi and Cynthia, while Natalie Kassanga (Motown) and Courtney Stapleton (Six) cover Zoe and Alana. James Winter (Jersey Boys) and Mark Peachey (A Midsummer Night's Dream) both cover Larry.

The cast of Dear Evan Hansen

© Matthew Murphy

Dear Evan Hansen is directed by Michael Greif, design is from David Korins, projection design is from Peter Nigrini, costume design is from Emily Rebholz, lighting design is from Japhy Weideman, sound design is by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design is by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the associate music supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Paul.

Lauren Ward (Cynthia Murphy), Rebecca McKinnis (Heidi Hansen)

© Matthew Murphy

It tells of a boy in high school with social anxiety who fakes a series of letters and messages from a deceased member of his class to gain popularity. It won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Actor in a Musical for Ben Platt who starred in the show from its inception.