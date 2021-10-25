Dear Evan Hansen in the West End – behind-the-scenes photos

Photographer Liza Heinrichs went behind the scenes as the West End production of Dear Evan Hansen geared up for its return.

With its first performance tomorrow, 26 October, the piece tells the story of a teenager with social anxiety who spins an impromptu web of lies after the death of a classmate.

Sam Tutty and Doug Colling

© Liza Heinrichs

Sam Tutty returns to the role that won him the 2020 WhatsOnStage and Olivier Awards for Best Actor in a Musical. He will be joined by returning cast members Lucy Anderson (Zoe Murphy), Doug Colling (Connor Murphy) and Marcus Harman (who will play Evan Hansen at certain performances), Jack Loxton (Jared Kleinman), Rebecca McKinnis (Heidi Hansen), Lauren Ward (Cynthia Murphy) and Rupert Young (Larry Murphy).

Iona Fraser (Rent) takes on the role of Alana Beck. Completing the company are Tricia Adele-Turner, Haydn Cox, Hannah Lindsey, Mark Peachey and James Winter with new cast members Ellis Kirk, Jo Kirkland, Samantha Mbolekwa, Hannah Qureshi and Mitchell Zhangazha.

Iona Fraser and Sam Tutty

© Liza Heinrichs

Dear Evan Hansen has words and music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and is directed by Michael Greif, with choreography by Danny Mefford, with design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair design by David Brian Brown.

Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the associate music supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Paul. Ben Cohn is the associate music supervisor, Judith Schoenfeld is the production supervisor and UK casting is by Jill Green Casting.

Sam Tutty

© Liza Heinrichs

Sam Tutty and Rebecca McKinnis

© Liza Heinrichs

Sam Tutty and Lauren Ward

© Liza Heinrichs