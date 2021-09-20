Day two and backstage at West End Live: in photos

While we weren't able to get down to West End Live for day two, the incredible Pamela Raith captured some mega shots from the musical bonanza experience.

Matilda The Musial

© Pamela Raith

Featuring 50 shows and over 830 performers, the event welcomed tens of thousands of spectators. Rachael Robathan, leader of Westminster City Council, said: "It was really moving to be at West End LIVE – after nearly two years of theatres having their curtains down, it was fantastic to see so many people gathered in Trafalgar Square watching performers delighted to be entertaining a big audience again. I spoke to people who had come from all over the country to see a sneak preview of new shows and some established old favourites.

"This is the West End we know and love – delighting visitors and offering them talent and attractions you won't find anywhere else. I am proud Westminster City Council was able to lead and fund this event in partnership with the Society of London Theatre and our sponsors, and together deliver the biggest range of shows ever seen at West End LIVE."

Hamilton

© Pamela Raith

The West End Live crowd

© Pamela Raith

Natalie Paris backstage

© Pamela Raith

Audrey Brisson backstage

© Pamela Raith

Aimie Atkinson in Pretty Woman

© Pamela Raith