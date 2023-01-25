Reunited 15 years later – Jon Robyns and David Thaxton on their time in Les Misérables
The duo are, for the time being, starring opposite one another at the Sondheim Theatre
Jon Robyns and David Thaxton are no strangers to appearing on stage together – the pair were first opposite one another in Les Misérables back in 2008, and are now pitted against one another at the same theatre as Jean Valjean and Javert respectively.
We hopped backstage at the theatre to discuss their experiences on the show, as well as what it's like coming onto a new production.
The reunion is entering its final weeks now however, as Robyns prepares to hotfoot it over to Her Majesty's Theatre to appear in The Phantom of the Opera.
