David Tennant and Michael Sheen's Staged to return for new series

It was a big hit with audiences earlier on in lockdown, and now David Tennant and Michael Sheen will return for a new series of comedy series Staged.

Following the pair (playing versions of themselves) as they tackle the pandemic and the new world of entertainment grappling with restrictions, the piece first ran across the summer with guest stars such as Judi Dench.

Returning for the second series will be Simon Evans (who also writes and directs) alongside Georgia Tennant, Anna Lundberg, Lucy Eaton and Nina Sosanya. Joining the cast this time around is US actor Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), playing the assistant to Sheen and Tennant's stateside agent.

Sheen said: "It's been so great to see how much people enjoyed the first series. Seemed like the laughs were much appreciated. It made us really excited about taking it further and going in some surprising and hopefully enjoyable directions this time."

Georgia Tennant adds: "The prospect of getting my husband back into employment alongside the divine Ben Schwartz and the hairy, Welsh legend that is Michael Sheen all makes me very happy to be back for series two!"

Broadcast dates are to be revealed.

Tennant is also set to star in the West End revival of CP Taylor's Good, which is on sale now.