David Fynn to rejoin School of Rock in the West End for final months

David Fynn will return to the lead role of Dewey Finn in School of Rock at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in the West End for the show's final months.

Taking on the role from 20 January, Fynn originated the part of Dewey in the West End when the show had its UK premiere in 2016. His other credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the Donmar Warehouse and Pete vs Life on Channel 4.

Last week it was announced that School of Rock would close in the West End on 1 March 2020, before embarking on a major UK tour in 2021. Dates and venues are to be announced.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Julian Fellowes and Glenn Slater's musical opened on Broadway in 2015. Based on the 2003 film starring Jack Black, the musical tells the story of Dewey, a musician who pretends to be his friend so he can get a job as a teacher. He then puts together a band with his pupils who enter into the Battle of the Bands.

Fynn leads an adult cast including Laura Tebbutt as Rosalie Mullins, Mark Anderson as Ned Schneebly and Rebecca LaChance as Patty Di Marco.

Following School of Rock's closure, the Gillian Lynne Theatre will be renovated with more toilets, refurbished auditorium and front of house areas taking place before the theatre reopens with Lloyd Webber's brand new Cinderella musical. There are also plans to explore increasing the venue's capacity.

School of Rock is directed by Laurence Connor with choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, set and costume designs by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Mick Potter and music supervision by John Rigby, with Matt Smith as musical director.