School of Rock to close in the West End and embark on major tour in 2021

School of Rock will close in the West End, it has been announced.

The show will play its final performance on 1 March 2020, after opening at the Gillian Lynne Theatre (formerly the New London Theatre) in November 2016.

School of Rock is directed by Laurence Connor with choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, set and costume designs by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Mick Potter, music supervision by John Rigby with Matt Smith as musical director.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Julian Fellowes and Glenn Slater's musical opened on Broadway in 2015. Based on the 2003 film starring Jack Black, the musical tells the story of Dewey, a musician who pretends to be his friend so he can get a job as a teacher. He then puts together a band with his pupils who enter into the Battle of the Bands.

Lloyd Webber said: "I've been thrilled by School of Rock's success around the world, especially in the West End. I'm very glad that so many kids have seen the show and been inspired to pick up an instrument and take up music after seeing what our young performers do live every night. There are local language productions now planned around the world, and I'm particularly keen to see the Chinese kids band rock out in due course!"

Following its closure in the West End, the show will embark on a major UK tour in February 2021, with a variety of international productions also ongoing.

Following its closure, the Gillian Lynne Theatre will be renovated with more toilets, refurbished auditorium and Front of House areas taking place before the theatre re-opens with Lloyd Webber's brand new Cinderella musical. There are also plans to explore increasing the venue's capacity.