The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time to embark on UK and Ireland tour

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will embark on a third UK and Ireland tour in 2020, it was announced today.

The WhatsOnStage award-winning play will open at The Lowry, Salford before touring to Sunderland, Bristol, Birmingham, Plymouth, Southampton, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast, Nottingham and Oxford, with further venues to be announced.

It will also run at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre from 18 November to 10 January 2021, with tickets going on public sale on 13 March.

The play tells the story of 15-year-old Christopher John Francis Boone, who finds a dead dog and is determined to unravel the mystery of who what happened despite having never ventured alone beyond the end of his road. Full cast is still to be confirmed.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is adapted for the stage by Simon Stephens from Mark Haddon's 2003 novel. Directed by Marianne Elliott (WhatsOnStage Award-winner for Company), the production is designed by Bunny Christie, with lighting by Paule Constable, video by Finn Ross, movement direction by Scott Graham and Steven Hoggett for Frantic Assembly, music by Adrian Sutton, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph, associate direction by Anna Marsland and casting by Jill Green.