Classic Spring's A Woman of No Importance to tour the UK

Dominic Dromgoole's production of A Woman of No Importance is to tour the UK, it has been announced.

The piece, which originally opened in the West End in October 2017, will embark on a tour from 5 September, opening at the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham. It will then head to Richmond, Brighton, Edinburgh, Cambridge, Perth, Guildford and Norwich.

The cast for the tour will include Liza Goddard, Roy Hudd, Emma Amos, Isla Blair and Katy Stephens, with further casting yet to be announced.

A Woman of No Importance has designs from Jonathan Fensom, lighting from Paul Russell, sound by Carolyn Downing and music from Jason Carr. Oscar Wilde's play, which debuted in 1893, depicts an upper class English family holding a house party at the end of the 19th century, rocked by domestic drama.

In a three star review of the show for WhatsOnStage, Sarah Crompton said: "By the close, for all its oddities, both play and production just about have you in the palm of their hand."