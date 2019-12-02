City of Angels West End musical to include Nicola Roberts with Rebecca Trehearn, Rosalie Craig and Vanessa Williams

Former member of Girls Aloud Nicola Roberts will make her stage debut in Josie Rourke's West End production of City of Angels, it has been announced.

Roberts takes on the role of Avril/Mallory at the Garrick Theatre, joining the already announced Hadley Fraser as Stine, Rosalie Craig as Gabby/Bobbi, Rebecca Trehearn as Donna/Oolie and Vanessa Williams as Carly/Alaura, who is making her West End debut.

Cy Coleman, David Zippel and Larry Gelbart's musical, which premiered on Broadway in 1989, follows both the tale of a writer trying to get his novel turned into a screenplay and the fictional story of the movie itself.

Rourke's production was nominated for five Olivier Awards in 2015 – winning Best Musical Revival and Best Lighting Design. It has choreography by Olivier Award-winner Stephen Mear, with lighting by Howard Harrison, set and costumes by Robert Jones, sound by Nick Lidster and Terry Jardine for Autograph, orchestrations by Billy Byers and Larry Blank, musical supervision by Gareth Valentine, video by Duncan McLean and casting by Alastair Coomer and Jacob Sparrow.

Also appearing will be Emily Mae, Marc Elliott as Panchos/Munoz, Nick Cavaliere as Sonny, Adam Fogarty as Big Six and Mark Penfold as Luther Kingsley, each returning to the production, alongside Rob Houchen as Jimmy/Dr Mandril, Joshua St Clair as Peter Kingsley and Cindy Bellot, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Manuel Pacific and Ryan Reid as the Angel City 4. Further casting is to be announced.

Roberts commented: "I am delighted that Josie and the production have chosen me to be Mallory for City of Angels. To make my acting debut in this show and to work with such a fantastic company of actors and Josie Rourke is a dream come true for me."

Director Rourke added: "It's exciting to add another dynamite voice, and stellar presence to this revival of City of Angels. Nicola is an exceptional talent, who brings wit and intelligence to the role and the production. Although she's no stranger to the stage, I'm honoured to be the director for her West End debut."

The musical will run from 5 March to 5 September, with a press night on 24 March.