Cirque Berserk! to return to the West End

Hit stage show Cirque Berserk will return to the West End for a limited run later this summer.

Featuring the iconic "Globe of Death" as well as a number of new acts for 2021, the piece will play at the Garrick Theatre from 25 August to 11 September, with producer and founder Martin 'Zippo' Burton saying today: "We are so pleased to be bringing Cirque Berserk! back to the West End this August. It has been a challenging time for most arts organisations, including ours, so we're pleased to be back on stage doing what we do best - entertaining audiences through 'hold your breath' moments and the sheer joy of witnessing the unimaginable.

"We are so excited to welcome back our audiences to enjoy the slice of culture we offer, but also to welcome new ones! The circus attracts a lot of first-time theatre goers, establishing someone's love and hunger for live entertainment, which is essential during these times."

The show has production direction by Beau Denning, creative direction by Julius Green, movement by Dede McGarrity, set design by Sean Cavanagh, costume design by Dianne Kelly, lighting by Mike Robertson and sound by Matthew Bugg.

