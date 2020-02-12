Cinderella musical movie casts Beverley Knight, James Corden, Idina Menzel, Fra Fee and Pierce Brosnan

More casting has been announced for the upcoming Cinderella musical movie.

Lead Camila Cabello (who also pens tunes for the film) shared a picture of the cast, including some reputable West End stars and big names in the film industry.

Appearing in the film will be Billy Porter as the fairy godmother, Idina Menzel as the evil stepmother, James Corden as "James", Romesh Ranganathan as "Romesh", Missy Elliott as Town Crier, John Mulaney as "John", Beverley Knight, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Charlotte Spencer as Narissa, Tallulah Greive as Princess Gwen, Fra Fee as Hench, Luke Latchman as Griff, Mary Higgins as Princess Laura, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan and more.

The film is expected to be released in February 2021, with a screenplay by Emmy nominee Kay Cannon and based on an idea by Corden. The Tony Award-winner is expected to play mice / footmen with Ranganathan and Mulaney.