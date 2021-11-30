The Choir of Man extends booking period in the West End

The Choir of Man has extended its current West End run at the Arts Theatre.

Showcasing a variety of popular songs from the likes of Adele, Guns ‘N' Roses, Fun!, Avicii, Paul Simon and Sia, the pub-based piece began performances at the central London venue on 29 October and officially opened on 9 November.

It received a top-tier review from WhatsOnStage when it ran at the London Wonderground this past summer, being described as a "10/10 evening of enjoyment".

The show is directed by Nic Doodson, with musical supervision, vocal arrangement and orchestrations by Jack Blume, choreography by Freddie Huddleston, monologues written by Ben Norris, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen and costumes by Verity Sadler. The associate choreographer is Rachel Chapman and the associate musical director is Hollie Cassar.

The all-male cast includes Tom Brandon (original cast member) as the Hard Man, Miles Anthony Daley (Thriller Live) as the Romantic, Daniel Harnett (Witches of Eastwick) as the Joker, Alistair Higgins (US Tour cast member) as the Maestro, Freddie Huddleston (original cast member, making his West End debut) as the Handyman, Richard Lock (US Tour) as the Beast, Mark Loveday (original cast member, making his West End debut) as the Barman, Ben Norris (The Archers, making his West End debut) as the Poet and Tyler Orphé-Baker (The Railway Children) as the Pub Bore, alongside Matt Beveridge (US Tour cast) and George Bray (European tour of The Choir of Man).

The band is composed of Jack Hartigan as guitarist, Zami Jamil as violinist, Emanuel Bonsu as drummer and Caleb Wilson as bassist.

Tickets are now on sale through to 3 April 2022.