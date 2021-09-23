Children of Eden anniversary concert cast portraits revealed

Cast portraits have been revealed for Stephen Schwartz and John Caird's Children of Eden ahead of its anniversary concerts in early October.

Appearing in the show will be Alice Fearn, Carl Spencer, Adam Pearce, Rob Houchen, Shan Ako, Leslie Garcia Bowman, David O'Reilly, Simbi Akande, Jessica Lee, with Ruthie Henshall, who appeared in the original production of the show.

Two performances will be taking place at 1.30pm and 6pm on Sunday 3 October, with tickets on sale below.

Loading...

The concert will include a newly revised score by Schwartz, with Caird and Houchen co-directing. Musical direction will be by Tom Deering, leading a West End orchestra, and a large choir from Guildford School of Acting.