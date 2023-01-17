Cheryl, Hugo Chegwin, Louise Ford and Scott Karim in rehearsals for 2:22 A Ghost Story

Rehearsal images of the new cast of 2:22 A Ghost Story have been released ahead of the WhatsOnStage Award-winning play's return to the stage this coming Saturday.

The company includes pop favourite Cheryl (Girls Aloud), Hugo Chegwin (People Just Do Nothing), Scott Karim (The Invisible Hand) and Louise Ford (The Windsors).









Danny Robins' hit show, following a woman who believes she is being haunted, was first seen in the summer of 2021 featuring a cast that included WhatsOnStage Award-winners Lily Allen and Jake Wood.

Directed by Matthew Dunster, the production features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, casting by Matilda James, illusions by Chris Fisher, and associate direction by Matt Hassall.

The spooky thriller also made its US premiere at the Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles from 29 October to 4 December 2022, with a cast that included Constance Wu.

2:22 A Ghost Story will run at the Lyric Theatre from 21 January to 23 April, with tickets on sale below.