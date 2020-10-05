Charity West End concert to take place at the Palace Theatre

There will be a major West End concert running across three nights later this year.

With all profits going to Acting For Others and The Fleabag Support Fund, the concert will be a collection of cast performances from long-running shows.

Those confirmed to perform include & Juliet, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Mamma Mia!, The Prince of Egypt, SIX, TINA The Musical and Wicked. Further productions and cast will be announced soon.

The concert will be directed by Luke Sheppard and Anna Fox with set design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Neil Austin and Howard Hudson, video design by Finn Ross and Fray Studio, sound design by Adam Fisher and musical supervision and conduction by Stephen Brooker.

The concert is produced by Theatre Support Fund+ and Take Two Theatricals.

Nimax Chief Executive Nica Burns said today, "We are delighted to be hosting these special concerts: The Show Must Go On Live! at the Palace Theatre where all profits will be going to theatre charities. It warms the heart to see all these fantastic West End shows coming together to benefit our community. A big thank you to everyone taking part on stage and off and a special shout out to the producers, The Theatre Support Fund+ and Take Two Theatricals for making it happen. Please rush to buy tickets and help out whilst enjoying a wonderful, socially distanced evening!"

It will run on 13, 14 and 15 November 2020 at the Palace Theatre, with tickets on sale this week.