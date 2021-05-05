Cats, The Phantom of the Opera and Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake to be broadcast on Sky Arts

It's been a little while since Sky Arts has gone all-out on presenting stage shows on its Freeview channel, after something of a special event with three broadcasts of the rather delicious Romeo and Juliet, created on stage at the National Theatre.

But now there's a whole cavalcade of content for you to consume over the coming days, including weekend afternoon broadcasts of the stage production of Cats and The Phantom of the Opera, a nice appearance from Hamlet, Franco Faccio's opera based on the Shakespeare play, as well as Matthew Bourne's award-winning Swan Lake.

See what's on offer below:

Thursday 6 May – Hamlet – 6.00am

Friday 7 May – Royal Opera's Cosi Fan Tutte – 6.00am

Saturday 8 May – The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall – 3.20pm

Sunday 9 May – Cats – 3.15pm

Tuesday 11 May – Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake – 7.00am